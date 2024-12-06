FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RLAY Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

