Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 309.36% from the stock’s current price.

GANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

