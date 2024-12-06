GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 65.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 3,141,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.79 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,560.14. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GameStop by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in GameStop by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

