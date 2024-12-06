Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($28.71) to GBX 2,300 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,622 ($20.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,806.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,103.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,648 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £98,880 ($126,170.73). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Stories

