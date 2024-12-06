Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.24) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($28.71) to GBX 2,300 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,103.45%.
In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,648 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £98,880 ($126,170.73). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
