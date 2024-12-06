General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,352,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of General Motors worth $2,302,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after buying an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $53.39 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.



