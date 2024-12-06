Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

