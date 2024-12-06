GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $203.24 and last traded at $203.24, with a volume of 120565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

