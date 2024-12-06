Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 49000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Graphano Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.42.

About Graphano Energy

(Get Free Report)

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.