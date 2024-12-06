Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 243.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TARA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 3,355,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,504. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $120.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $55,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,065. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

