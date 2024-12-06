Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

NYSE GWRE opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,581.80, a PEG ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 256,702 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,318,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

