H Sanford Riley Purchases 2,000 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,845. This represents a 26.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.39. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

