Head to Head Contrast: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Northrim BanCorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million 1.05 $2.71 million $1.02 12.45 Northrim BanCorp $158.33 million 2.99 $25.39 million $5.86 14.68

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. Equitable Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Equitable Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.81% 0.54% Northrim BanCorp 17.79% 13.31% 1.15%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Equitable Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.