Head to Head Review: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) vs. Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and Bakkt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59 Bakkt $1.91 billion 0.17 -$74.85 million ($12.23) -1.95

Profitability

Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tokens.com and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Bakkt -2.84% -62.65% -5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokens.com and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 45.08%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Bakkt beats Tokens.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

