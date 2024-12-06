HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) VP Sells $33,020.00 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $33,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,246.95. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 8.1 %

HTCR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.89.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

