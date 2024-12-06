HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) VP Sells $33,020.00 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $33,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,246.95. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 8.1 %
HTCR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.89.
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
