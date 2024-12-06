Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.05. Approximately 252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $334.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

About Heartland BancCorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

