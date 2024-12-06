Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 64.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.7 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

