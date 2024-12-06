Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Up 72.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) were up 72.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.43.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

