HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

