HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 45,936 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hershey worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

