HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $263.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

