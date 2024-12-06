HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

