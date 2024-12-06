HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mplx by 69.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 792,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after buying an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Mplx by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,498,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $696,790. This trade represents a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Mplx’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.33%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

