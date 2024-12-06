Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,184 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.