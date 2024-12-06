Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.