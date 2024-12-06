Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $958.73 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,335.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,316.22.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.