Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $164.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $165.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.