Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

