Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,200 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,260,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $34.10 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

