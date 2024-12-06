Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

