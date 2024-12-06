Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,853,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

NYSE HLT opened at $255.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.95 and a 12-month high of $256.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

