Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 222.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.
Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NSP stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.
Insperity Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
