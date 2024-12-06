Holocene Advisors LP Buys 80,258 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 701.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gentex by 91.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,599,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

