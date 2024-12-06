Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.20 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

