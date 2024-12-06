Holocene Advisors LP Invests $2.56 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 323.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 385.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 197,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,333,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,286,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 31.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,712 shares of company stock worth $431,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

