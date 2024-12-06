Holocene Advisors LP Invests $3.10 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 163.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $5,539,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TEGNA by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

