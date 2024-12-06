Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,780 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Global Industrial worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 414,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Industrial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global Industrial by 41.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Industrial

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,529. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 65.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

