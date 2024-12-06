Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, Director David B. Juran sold 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $214,477.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $80,722.44. The trade was a 72.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,801.40. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $432,050 over the last ninety days. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

About Bridgewater Bancshares

NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $418.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.