Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,460 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

