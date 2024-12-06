Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,229. This trade represents a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Read More

