Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 42,630 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,630 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Century Communities by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $86.81 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

