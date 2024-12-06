Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 56,400 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Insteel Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

IIIN opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

