Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 95,200 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Kearny Financial worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth about $481,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kearny Financial by 345.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kearny Financial by 464.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

KRNY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently -30.34%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

