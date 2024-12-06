Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $4.64 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 130,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.