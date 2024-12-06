Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and traded as high as $50.18. Hoya Capital Housing ETF shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 11,877 shares traded.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.
About Hoya Capital Housing ETF
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
