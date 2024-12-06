IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $546.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $427.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.13. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.