IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,716,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average is $202.17.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

