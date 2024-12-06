IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19,153.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 1,304,372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,537,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $114,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 415,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.10 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

