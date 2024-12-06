IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

