IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.