IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 14.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

